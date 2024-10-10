The Morning After: Nintendo’s latest hardware is not the Switch 2

We’ve been waiting and waiting, and Nintendo finally did the right thing and announced an entirely new piece of hardware. Alas, it’s not a new console but a very Nintendo-looking smart alarm clock. The Alarmo has motion sensors that let you snooze it based on your movement. (There is a physical snooze button too.)

You’ll also be able to check how much you move around while you sleep, and the clock has sleeping sounds and music to drift off to.

Nintendo

You can set the clock’s background with scenes inspired by the likes of Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Splatoon 3, Pikmin 4 and, er, Ring Fit Adventure. The company says it plans to add more games as updates in the future. And when it’s time to wake you up, Alarmo will use music and sounds from those games.

For now, the curio is only available if you’re a Nintendo Switch Online member in the US and Canada. Other regions will have to wait, although as I finished writing today's TMA, Nintendo's UK site had the clock available to buy. You can order the $100 Alarmo online now, and Nintendo says it will be available at retail early next year.

— Mat Smith

The biggest stories you might have missed

Former Humble Games staff form new publisher that will work with their old company

Meta AI will launch in six more countries today, including the UK

Zoom’s latest feature update focuses heavily on its AI assistant

All to mark the album’s 30th anniversary.

Green Day

While other classic albums often get remasters for big anniversaries, Green Day (with the help of an art studio called Brain) went in a lo-fi direction. It’s re-releasing the music on defunct and/or (very) inconvenient formats in very limited editions. As a result, you can hear what “Basket Case” sounds like through a Big Mouth “Billie” Bass, listen to “Welcome to Paradise” on a Game Boy cartridge. Other formats include an answering machine, toothbrush, animatronic stuffed animal, floppy disc, doorbell, Fisher Price record, HitClip and — this is crazy — MiniDisc.

It kicks off at 10PM ET / 7PM PT today.

If you’re intrigued by what Tesla has planned for its robotaxis, you’ll probably have to pull a late one. At the company’s long-delayed robotaxi event, we’re not expecting to see a fully finished vehicle, but investors and Tesla fans are hoping for a working prototype. The manic-jumping Tesla boss, Elon Musk, began talking about the robotaxi plan years ago. However, it took on greater importance earlier this year when Tesla reportedly shelved its plans for an entry-level EV in favor of the autonomous ridesharing project.

It’s been a tough week for the digital library.

The Internet Archive has been hit this week with a series of DDoS attacks, which have taken the service offline. The Verge noticed a popup on the site when the online database went down. The popup has since disappeared. This attack apparently came just as the Internet Archive was going to disclose a previous breach of its site that resulted in the theft of more than 31 million records. A DDoS organization known as Blackmeta claimed responsibility for the attacks with a confusing message that the platform “belongs to the USA.” The Internet Archive is headquartered in San Francisco.

