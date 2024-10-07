The Morning After: The first Apple Intelligence features should finally arrive on October 28

It's been a wait. Apple Intelligence will start rolling out on October 28, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. Apple said last month it was targeting October for iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1 — which will bring some of the first Apple Intelligence features to iPhone 16 and the rest of the Apple family.

The first wave of Apple Intelligence-powered features will include its summarization tool, Writing Tools and smart audio recording and transcriptions for Mail, Notes, Pages and other apps. I’ve been testing the beta, and so far, the most useful feature has been the summarization tool, tackling my forest of notifications and messages and parsing them into glanceable summaries.

— Mat Smith

The biggest stories you might have missed

The company said no user accounts were compromised.

Lego

Scammers hijacked the toy brick maker’s website last week. They switched its banner and used it for a crypto scam. A banner with illustrated golden coins bearing the company’s logo claimed the "Lego coin is now officially out." It even promised secret rewards to those who’d buy some. The incident happened overnight at Lego’s headquarters. The company responded relatively quickly, removing the unauthorized banner and links. Lego told Engadget no user accounts were compromised.

Continue reading.

These were issues with the iPhone 16 series.

A more immediate update from Apple: It has released two new patches, including iOS 18.0.1 for iPhones and iPadOS 18.0.1. The patch fixes recording issues with all the iPhone 16 models in the Messages app. The iPhone’s microphone would accidentally start recording a few seconds before becoming activated with the orange microphone icon.

Continue reading.

It was the company’s attempt to avoid paying a $400,000 fine.

X tried to avoid a $400,000 fine by claiming Twitter (its old name) no longer exists. The … creative legal argument came amid a more-than-year-long dispute with Australia’s eSafety Commission. The commission had asked the company to provide details about its handling of child sexual exploitation on the platform last February. X failed to answer several questions and was slapped with a $415,000-plus fine for non-compliance. The argument isn’t exactly new: CEO Linda Yaccarino has also repeatedly claimed X is a “brand new company” in a bid to avoid scrutiny. She repeated the line multiple times earlier this year while testifying at a Senate hearing on child safety issues. Australia federal judge Michael Wheelahan, however, was not having it.

Continue reading.