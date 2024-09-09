The Morning After: What to expect from Apple’s iPhone 16 event later today

The next iPhone will be revealed later today at 1PM ET. Well, iPhones. We’re expecting four new devices: the base iPhone 16, a larger iPhone 16 Plus, the iPhone 16 Pro and another beastly iPhone 15 Pro Max. The Pro models might get slightly larger screens, with the regular Pro likely to move to 6.3 inches from 6.1 inches, while the Pro Max should hit 6.9 inches, an increase from 6.7 inches. The iPhone 16’s camera module could be getting a design refresh too.

While those are likely to be the stars, Apple doesn’t miss a chance to showcase even more of its hardware, especially if it ties to the iOS juggernaut. There are plenty of rumors of redesigned AirPods, as well as an updated Apple Watch.

Apple’s next standard smartwatch may have a bigger screen more in line with the Ultra. The company may also introduce a new band system with new connectors that are easier to swap out.

The event kicks off at 1PM ET. You can follow along on our liveblog , where we’ll also be highlighting our first impressions on all the new products.

— Mat Smith

The biggest stories you might have missed

YouTubers built a six-foot tall working replica of the iPhone 15 Pro Max

How to use a VPN on Roku

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 drops below its Prime Day price

It supports up to 8K at 60Hz for video and 4K at 120Hz for gaming.

A more future-proof Philips Hue Sync Box has arrived, with support for HDMI 2.1. The box plugs into your TV and creates a light show synced with your onscreen content. Now, it can match 4k at 120Hz, so it’s better suited to the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. The box can sync with up to 10 color-capable Hue lights. As with the previous model, you can tweak the brightness and intensity to your liking in the Hue app.

It included Tenet Media and four other channels.

YouTube has pulled five right-wing political channels believed to be connected to the Department of Justice’s Russia-linked US media indictments this week. The platform pulled the channel of Tenet Media , the company reportedly implicated in the indictment. The DOJ accused Russian operatives of paying the media organization to spread disinformation designed to influence the 2024 US elections. On Wednesday, the DOJ indicted two employees of RT (formerly Russia Today), a Kremlin-backed media outlet. They were accused of illegally funding a Tennessee-backed media organization, now all but officially confirmed as Tenet Media.

It’s designed for garments, wearables, handbags and more.

LG

This is LG’s Stretchable tech. It appeared as part of clothing and bag concepts at 2025 Seoul Fashion Week. Korean designers added displays to the front of garments, sleeves and clutch bags. LG had to tweak the tech, of course. It built the substrate material from a silicon similar to that used in contact lenses. Screens on clothing, though? Groundbreaking .

