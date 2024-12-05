The Morning After: You can buy a deck of Balatro cards

A $16 deck of cards based on the Balatro design is up for pre-order on Fangamer, and it's expected to ship in March. The mockups show subtly pixelated cards that mimic the art style of the game. They have a red design on the rear — the red deck is the default set in the game.

But what of the jokers, the cards that make Balatro a lot more than a poker spin-off? You only get four: Joker, Juggler, Blueprint and Gros Michel. One of those is the popular banana card, at least. It's a little frustrating they're not available to buy now. For other people, I mean, for the holiday. Yes. For me? No.

— Mat Smith

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