Twitter labeled a forecaster's Georgia election tweet without controversy

Dave Wasserman agreed with a label on his tweet noting the Senate race has not been called by multiple sources.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
2h ago
Republican U.S Senators David Perdue (top L) and Kelly Loeffler (bottom L) and their Georgia runoff election challengers, Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock, are seen in a combination of file photos.
In the last year, social media networks applying labels to posts that could be considered election misinformation has become a flashpoint for arguments. Donald Trump’s tweets containing misinformation, as well as unverified and uncorroborated claims about election tampering have repeatedly had notes applied with messages of varying emphasis.

Tuesday night, while voters wait for the results of a special election in Georgia to decide two Senate seats, election forecaster and editor of The Cook Political Report Dave Wasserman tweeted “Ive seen enough. Raphael Warnock (D) defeats Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R) in GA's special Senate runoff.” Posted at 9:40 PM ET, his call of the race came in while other sources declined to confirm a projection, and Twitter quickly labeled it as such, noting “Multiple sources may not have called the race when this was Tweeted.”

The big difference between this and the result of labels on tweets by Trump and various supporters is that it was greeted with confirmation by none other than Dave Wasserman, who called the label accurate, without claiming he’d been censored, silenced or otherwise maligned.

Update: While an official or at least consensus result is unlikely to come tonight as some counties have stopped counting until morning, Wasserman has also called the other special election race, and Twitter has, again, labeled his tweet without issue.

