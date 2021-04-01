Twitter labeled a forecaster's Georgia election tweet without controversy

In the last year, social media networks applying labels to posts that could be considered election misinformation has become a flashpoint for arguments. Donald Trump’s tweets containing misinformation, as well as unverified and uncorroborated claims about election tampering have repeatedly had notes applied with messages of varying emphasis.

Tuesday night, while voters wait for the results of a special election in Georgia to decide two Senate seats, election forecaster and editor of The Cook Political Report Dave Wasserman tweeted “Ive seen enough. Raphael Warnock (D) defeats Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R) in GA's special Senate runoff.” Posted at 9:40 PM ET, his call of the race came in while other sources declined to confirm a projection, and Twitter quickly labeled it as such, noting “Multiple sources may not have called the race when this was Tweeted.”