Twitter labels Trump tweet for 'making a potentially misleading claim'

Twitter slapped a warning label on an election-night tweet from President Donald Trump, for “making a potentially misleading claim about an election.” In the tweet, Trump claimed that “they are trying to STEAL the Election,” and that “Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed.”
We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020
The label appears in place of the tweet in users’ timelines, though they can still click through to view it. “Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process,” the notice says. Users are also blocked from retweeting, though they can still share it with a Quote Tweet.