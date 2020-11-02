Twitter will add warning labels to tweets with premature election results

A day before election day, Twitter is providing more detail on how it will address tweets — including Donald Trump’s — that declare victory or otherwise share results that are not yet finalized. Twitter previewed a series of labels it will add to tweets “to provide context when results have not been officially called,” and explained which organizations it considers “official” sources of election results.
The company had previously shared that it would label tweets that could be misleading about election results, but we now know exactly how Twitter plans to deploy them. Under its rules, the company says it may label any official campaign or candidate account, as well as tweets from accounts with more than 100,000 followers or viral tweets with “significant engagement.”