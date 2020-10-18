Latest in Gear

Image credit: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Twitter's latest Trump labels say Biden won the election

It's more explicitly challenging Trump's claims.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
2h ago
Twitter feed of the President of the USA Donald Trump is seen displayed on a phone screen with American flag in the background in this illustration photo taken on October 18, 2020. (Photo Illustration by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Twitter’s election results labels are now decidedly more explicit. Variety found that Twitter is now labeling President Trump’s tweets (and presumably others) with a notice that “election officials have certified Joe Biden as the winner of the U.S. presidential election.” The label represents the “latest information” about the election, a spokesperson said.

Visit the label link and you’ll visit a Twitter election page highlighting news from multiple organizations.

The new label surfaced on a tweet where Trump repeated claims he won the election despite states having certified the vote. He also used the tweets to downplay a string of hacks targeting federal agencies, suggesting that China might be responsible despite Secretary of State Mike Pompeo saying Russia was “pretty clearly” behind the hacking campaign.

The updated label comes days after YouTube said it would remove new videos disputing the election results. In both cases, the internet giants are drawing a clear line — now that Biden’s win is a matter of official record, the companies are directly challenging misinformation suggesting anything else.

Twitter still won’t ban Trump or other elected politicians for spreading debunked claims while in office. However, the social network has made clear that Trump loses his protections against bans once he’s out of office on January 20th. If he maintains his current stance, it may just be a matter of time before Twitter takes harsher actions.

