Twitter's latest Trump labels say Biden won the election

The new label surfaced on a tweet where Trump repeated claims he won the election despite states having certified the vote. He also used the tweets to downplay a string of hacks targeting federal agencies, suggesting that China might be responsible despite Secretary of State Mike Pompeo saying Russia was “pretty clearly” behind the hacking campaign.

The updated label comes days after YouTube said it would remove new videos disputing the election results. In both cases, the internet giants are drawing a clear line — now that Biden’s win is a matter of official record, the companies are directly challenging misinformation suggesting anything else.

Twitter still won’t ban Trump or other elected politicians for spreading debunked claims while in office. However, the social network has made clear that Trump loses his protections against bans once he’s out of office on January 20th. If he maintains his current stance, it may just be a matter of time before Twitter takes harsher actions.