Secretary of State says Russia is 'clearly' behind federal agency hacks (updated)

The Trump administration is starting to point fingers after a slew of state-sponsored cyberattacks against US agencies in recent times. According to the Washington Post, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told the Mark Levin Show that Russia was “pretty clearly” behind the hacks. Pompeo said he couldn’t discuss much else while the attacks continued, but it’s a notable statement when leading officials have been silent until now.
Pompeo reiterated the attackers made a “significant effort” to slip hostile code into government and private systems using third-party software, referencing the compromised SolarWinds network tools that raised concerns at Microsoft and others.