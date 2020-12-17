State-sponsored hackers have breached the US' nuclear weapons agency

Foreign hackers have breached the networks of the US Department of Energy and National Nuclear Security Administration, according to separate reports from Politico and Bloomberg. While there aren’t many details on what happened just yet, it’s believed at least three states were also hacked in connection to the cybersecurity attack.

Federal investigators have spent the last few days trying to piece together what happened. Officials at the two agencies, the latter of which maintains the country’s nuclear weapon stockpile, reportedly don’t know if the hackers were able to access anything. Moreover, it may take weeks before they have a sense of the full extent of the damage. It’s believed the hackers gained access to the networks through the software of SolarWinds, a company that sells IT management for a variety of public- and private-sector organizations. Reuters reports Microsoft may have been a victim as well.