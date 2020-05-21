Foreign state hackers reportedly breached the US Treasury

Foreign hackers may be running rampant in the US government. Reuters sources said a group backed by a foreign government stole data from the Treasury Department and the internet policy-focused NTIA. While details are still limited, it was reportedly serious enough to prompt a National Security Council meeting at the White House on December 12th. Reporter Chris Bing said on Twitter that the attackers took emails from both agencies.

Intelligence officials were concerned that the hackers used a similar method to breach other government bodies, the tipsters said. There weren’t any clues as to who was responsible.