Here's what a TV show based on Untitled Goose Game could have been like
A proof-of-concept video captures the chaos and humor of that delightful game so very well.
Cast your mind back to 2019, when by the idea of terrorizing a quaint English village as a loud, annoying goose. , but it was fairly short and left me wanting more. In another universe, a TV adaptation would have happened already. While that didn't quite pan out here, we do have a funny proof-of-concept to enjoy.
House House, the game's developer, a "proof-of-concept for a hypothetical Untitled Goose Programme" on its YouTube channel on Friday. The studio created the short with Playdate maker and Untitled Goose Game publisher Panic and animation house Chromosphere Studio. It's a great four-minute clip that's well worth your time. It shows a goose bullying a journalist and groundskeeper during a TV interview. The art style is lovely, the Wallace and Gromit-esque humor is on point and the goose is just as much of a jerk as the one in the game.
Sadly, House House says that the show didn't gain traction and those involved put the idea on the shelf. But at least we get this very amusing video out of it. If nothing else, it reminded me that I need to play the Panic-published , which seems