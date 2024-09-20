Here's what a TV show based on Untitled Goose Game could have been like

Cast your mind back to 2019, when many people were captivated by the idea of terrorizing a quaint English village as a loud, annoying goose. Untitled Goose Game was an absolute delight , but it was fairly short and left me wanting more. In another universe, a TV adaptation would have happened already. While that didn't quite pan out here, we do have a funny proof-of-concept to enjoy.

House House, the game's developer, released a "proof-of-concept for a hypothetical Untitled Goose Programme" on its YouTube channel on Friday. The studio created the short with Playdate maker and Untitled Goose Game publisher Panic and animation house Chromosphere Studio. It's a great four-minute clip that's well worth your time. It shows a goose bullying a journalist and groundskeeper during a TV interview. The art style is lovely, the Wallace and Gromit-esque humor is on point and the goose is just as much of a jerk as the one in the game.