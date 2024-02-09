Get two years of NordPass Premium for only $35

It should go without saying that you really need to have a unique, complex password for every account and service you use. Keeping track of all those credentials manually would be an onerous task, which is why everyone could benefit from having a password manager. NordPass is one of our favorite password managers and the Premium plan is currently on sale. In particular, the two-year plan is 56 percent off at $35, plus you'll get an extra three months of access at no additional cost.

NordPass NordPass Premium $35 $81 Save $46 Through the latest NordPass Premium sale, you can get two years of access to our favorite cross-platform password manager for $35. That's 56 percent off the regular price. $35 at NordPass

The free version of the service allows you to autosave and autofill passwords, keys and credit card details. Opt for Premium and you'll get a bunch more features for a reasonable price. For one thing, you'll be able to remain logged into NordPass when you switch devices and attach files to items you have stored.

You'll be able to mask your email address every time a website asks you to submit one. Given that the app uses a unique mask each time, you'll reduce the risk of having your email exposed if there's a breach. On that note, NordPass Premium can scour the web for data breaches to check whether your personal information was exposed. The app can also pick up on weak or reused passwords and prompt you to change them.

In addition, NordVPN is running a sale on its products, with up to 67 percent off two-year plans. One big benefit of plumping for an Ultimate plan is that it includes NordPass. Two years of access will cost you $153. Our main reservations about NordVPN is that the prices of its plans are too high and it doesn't have as many features as competing VPNs that Engadget has tested. Still, the discount might be enough to make it worthwhile for you to start using the service.

