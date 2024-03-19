Get up to 42 percent off Blink security cameras during the Amazon Big Spring Sale

Yes, securing your home is worth spending money on, but if you can do it at a discount, that's the way to go. Right now, there are a bunch Amazon Blink devices discounted as part of the site's Big Spring Sale. The new Blink Outdoor 4's deal is especially of note, with the device's three camera system down to $150 from $260. The 42 percent discount brings the fourth-generation camera to the lowest price we've seen this year (the three pack's all-time low was $135 on Black Friday). If one camera is all you need, then take advantage of the sale on a single Blink Outdoor 4. It's currently down to $65 from $100 — a 35 percent discount.

The Blink Outdoor 4 debuted last August as a significant upgrade to its predecessor. One of the biggest differences is the field of vision, which has increased from 110 to 143 degrees. It also boasts better low-light sensitivity and image quality. Blink claims the devices last two years before needing their AA batteries replaced.

Another new feature of the Blink Outdoor 4 is its person detection. Basically, instead of just alerting you to the fact that there's some kind of motion, the camera can determine whether the movement is from a human. However, this feature is exclusive to anyone with Blink's subscription plan. If you're interested in it, there's a 30-day free trial, and then you can pay $3 per month or $30 annually to continue it. The plan also offers the ability to save and share videos through the cloud.

