Getty flags another British royal family photo for being digitally altered

Getty has flagged another photo captured by the Princess of Wales as digitally altered that was released back in 2022, featuring Queen Elizabeth II surrounded by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. "Getty Images is undertaking a review of handout images and in accordance with its editorial policy is placing an editor's note on images where the source has suggested they could be digitally enhanced," a spokesperson told CNN. This comes on the heels of a recent controversy, where a photo of Kate Middleton was revealed to be doctored.

The publication found 19 alterations in the photo that most people likely wouldn't notice unless they zoom in very closely and examine every pattern. It found a few misalignments in the subjects' clothing, random floating artifacts, cloned hair strands and heads that looked like they were pasted in from another photo due to the difference in lighting. Kate, or whoever edited the picture, might have simply been looking to create the best version of it possible, but agencies like Getty only allow minimal editing for the photos in their library to avoid spreading misinformation.

Today would have been Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s 97th birthday.



This photograph - showing her with some of her grandchildren and great grandchildren - was taken at Balmoral last summer.



📸 The Princess pic.twitter.com/1FOU4Ne5DX — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) April 21, 2023

The princess' absence from public events since Christmas last year has, as you might have expected, spawned all kinds of conspiracy theories. It even gave rise to a whole Wikipedia article entitled "Where is Kate?" because people around the world are apparently that invested in the British monarchy and can't quite believe that she'd undergone abdominal surgery.

In the midst of it all, William's and Kate's social media accounts posted the aforementioned doctored photo of the Princess of Wales with her children on Mother's Day in the UK. But when the Associated Press and other news agencies pulled the photo because they found that it had been edited, those conspiracy theories became even more outlandish. The wildest claim we've heard so far is that the video of her out shopping with the Prince of Wales wasn't her at all but a body double. Or a clone, apparently, because that's the way it goes on the internet.