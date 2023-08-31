‘G.I. Joe: Wrath of Cobra’ continues the retro beat-‘em-up renaissance

A new G.I. Joe beat 'em up is on its way. Hasbro, developer Maple Powered Games and publisher Freedom Games announced G.I. Joe: Wrath of Cobra today. The upcoming retro game will let you play as series stalwarts Duke, Scarlett, Snake Eyes, Roadblock and other classic characters. It joins TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge and Double Dragon reboot as the latest evidence that 2D side-scrolling punch-fests are enjoying an unexpected 2020s renaissance.

The game’s developers promise a variety of locales to bash and kick your way through as you try to defeat Cobra. “Navigate land, air, sea, and even space through iconic locations like Cobra Island, the Pit, Cobra’s top-secret underwater base, and more as you thwart the devious Cobra Commander’s latest scheme to take over the world,” the game’s announcement reads. It promises an arsenal of weapons, explosives and more.

Hasbro / Maple Powered Games / Freedom Games

G.I. Joe: Wrath of Cobra has story and arcade modes, each supporting up to four co-op players (online or locally). It includes “lovingly hand-drawn pixel art” and “classic style cartoon cutscenes.” The soundtrack, crafted by Tee Lopes (composer of its spiritual sibling, TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge), appears to include a modern take on the animated series’ classic theme song. (No word yet on whether it will take timeouts for “Knowing is half the battle” PSAs.)

“G.I. Joe is one the most iconic brands from the 80s and it was the golden era of arcade games. To celebrate the growing popularity of retro themed games we’re thrilled to partner with Maple Powered Games and Freedom Games to bring G.I. Joe fans our first ever Hasbro Retro Arcade experience in this exciting interpretation of a classic 2D beat ‘em up,” said Eugene Evans, Hasbro’s SVP of Digital Strategy and Licensing.

G.I. Joe: Wrath of Cobra will launch on Switch, Windows, macOS and Linux in Q1 2024. You can wish-list the game today on Steam and Epic.