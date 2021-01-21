See the 'Girl with a Pearl Earring' painting in 10-gigapixel detail

Microscope manufacturer Hirox has created a panorama of Vermeer’s famous Girl with a Pearl Earring at a mind-goggling 10-gigapixel resolution, as spotted by Petapixel. Over 9,100 photos were captured by the company’s Hirox 3D microscope down to a detail of four microns, revealing every crack and drop of paint with unprecedented detail. The group also created a 3D map of the canvas, revealing what looks like the surface of a strange planet.
The painting is one of the most famous in the world, in part because of Vermeer’s uncanny ability to capture light, and hangs in the Mauritshuis museum in The Hauge. Curators launched the project as part of Girl in the Spotlight, an in depth scientific examination of its most famous painting. The microscope panorama was undertaken by Hirox’s Emilien Leonhardt and Vincent Sabatier to evaluate the surface of key regions and analyze previous restorations.