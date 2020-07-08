GitHub is done depositing its open source codes in the Arctic

Last year, GitHub revealed its plan to store all of its open source software in an Arctic vault as part of its Archive Program. Now the code-hosting platform is done making sure future generations can access them even if civilization collapses within the next 1,000 years. In a blog post celebrating the undertaking’s success, GitHub’s Director for Strategic Programs Julia Metcalf has revealed that the service’s code collection was deposited into the vault on July 8th, 2020 after delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

GitHub’s archive partner Piql wrote 21TB of repository data onto 186 reels of piqlFilm — a digital photosensitive archival film that can be read by a computer, or a human with a magnifying glass. You know, in case humanity suffers from global power outage. The service originally hoped to be done with the task by February, but it had to wait until it was possible for the Piql team to travel to the Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard, which only recently re-opened its borders. It also had to drop its plans to send its own team to the Arctic.