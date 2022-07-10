GM will make an Ultium battery pack prototype for the US military

The Defense Department hopes to electrify tactical military vehicles.
Kris Holt
10.07.22
@krisholt

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
October 7, 2022 10:45 AM
In this article: ultium, news, general motors, department of defense, transportation, military, dod, tomorrow, electric vehicles
GM's Ultium battery pack for the Hummer EV.
GM

General Motors, through its GM Defense subsidiary, will build a battery pack prototype for the Department of Defense to test and analyze. The agency's Defense Innovation Unit is seeking a scalable design that can be used in electrified versions of tactical military vehicles.

The battery pack will be based on GM's Ultium platform, which it's using to power its own electric vehicles. Due to the type of battery cells it employs, Ultium is billed as a modular and scalable system that can be adapted to different needs, so it may just fit the bill for the military.

GM said the military wants a light- to heavy-duty EV for use in garrison and operational environments in order to reduce fossil fuel use. As a result, that should reduce the military's carbon emissions.

This isn't the first partnership that GM Defense has forged with the military. In July, the company secured a deal with the US Army to provide an electric Hummer for testing. Last year, GM Defense president Steve duMont said the company would build an electric military vehicle prototype based on the Hummer EV.

