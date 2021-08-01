GM suspends production at North American plants amid ongoing chip shortages

The global semiconductor shortage is about to claim another casualty. Starting on Monday, General Motors will temporarily halt production at all but four of its North American factories due to chip supply constraints. The halt in production will affect many of the automaker’s most profitable vehicles, including the Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra.

“During the downtime, we will repair and ship unfinished vehicles from many impacted plants, including Fort Wayne and Silao, to dealers to help meet the strong customer demand for our products,” a spokesperson for GM told the Detroit Free Press . “Although the situation remains complex and very fluid, we remain confident in our team’s ability to continue finding creative solutions to minimize the impact on our highest-demand and capacity-constrained vehicles.”