A Gmail outage is causing errors for users around the world

Can’t send something on Gmail? If so then you’re in good company, ever since about midnight ET, people have been complaining about issues connecting to many of the G suite services, but especially Gmail.



The Google apps status page just updated to confirm they’ve received reports of an issue with Gmail and Google Drive, while a quick look at Twitter or on DownDetector shows thousands of reports over the last hour or so.

I’ve been able to send emails, but trying to attach a file shows a slow upload process that, if it completes, eventually leads to an error message saying that I need to check my network. It’s the same thing many others are experiencing, but at least it’s working a little. Oh, and if things weren’t bad enough for remote workers on this shift, it looks like Slack is having some issues too.