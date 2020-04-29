GMC delays the reveal of its 1,000HP Hummer EV

Add GMC to the list of electric car makers with COVID-19-related delays. The GM badge has postponed the reveal event for the Hummer EV beyond its original May 20th date to an unspecified point in the future. The company is still “on track” for developing the electric truck, a spokesperson told Electrek, and still expects the machine to reach customers in fall 2021. To that end, it released a new teaser (below) that finally shows more than the front grille — not that the tiny top-down view shows much.

The new Hummer is expected to share some design cues with the original civilian Hummer line, but not necessarily much else. The electric powerplant will deliver up to 1,000HP, 11,500lb/ft of torque and a 0-60MPH time of around 3 seconds, completely blowing past the original Hummer series’ slow gas-powered engines. It may be launching into a challenging market, though. On top of competition from Tesla’s Cybertruck and Rivian’s R1T, the Hummer will launch into a market likely still feeling the economic impact of a pandemic. There much not be as much of an audience for a luxury electric pickup as there would have been otherwise.