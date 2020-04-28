Lincoln cancels its Rivian-based EV due to COVID-19

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has led to another car cancellation: Lincoln’s Rivian-based electric SUV. After a report in Automotive News, Lincoln has confirmed to Autoblog that the EV has been scrapped due to the “current environment.” The pandemic, in other words. The two are sticking to their overall commitment and an “alternative vehicle” based on Rivian’s platform, but that initial project is no more.

Lincoln also said it planned to make an EV “consistent with its Quiet Flight DNA,” but didn’t share more details. It wouldn’t be surprising if the brand based a vehicle on parent company Ford’s Mustang Mach-E or the electric F-150, but it’s clearly too soon to know where Lincoln is going.