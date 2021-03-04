GMC's newly-unveiled Hummer EV SUV is 830HP of electric 'supertruck'

The upcoming Hummer EV pickup won't be the only "supertruck" in GMC's fleet when it arrives next fall. On Saturday, the automaker unveiled its Hummer EV SUV variant, which forgoes the open bed in favor of an enclosed cargo area and liftgate assembly replete with externally-mounted spare tire.

The five-passenger Hummer SUV is expected to arrive in early 2023 with the 830 HP Edition 1. It will deliver an estimated 300 mile range, hit 60 mph from a dead stop in 3.5 seconds (just a half second slower than the pickup), and will retail for $105,595. Its 20-module Ultium battery pack will provide power to a trio of motors mounted on the front and rear axles and support 800V charging at up 300 kW. 22-inch rims come standard. An Edition 1 with the optional Extreme Off-Road package will cost $110,595 and offer 18-inch wheels with 35-inch tires, underbody armor, front eLocker and virtual rear lockers, as well as GM's UltraVision camera system.

The Edition 1 will be followed in the spring of 2023 by the $99,995 EV3X with all the same specs as the Edition 1 but not the bragging rights of having one of the first. The $89,995 EV2X will also hit dealerships in spring 2023 and offer up to 625 HP with 7,400 lbf of torque generated from a pair of axle-mounted motors and powered by the 20-module battery pack. There's no word yet on its 0-60 time. Finally, the $79,995 EV2 will arrive in spring 2024 and provide 250 miles of range from a 400V, 16-module battery though you will be able to opt for the 800V 20-module pack which pushes the range back up to 300-plus miles as well.

Like the pickup version, the Hummer EV SUV will include Extract Mode, which lifts the vehicle's body by 6 inches to help clear obstacles; GM's highly touted SuperCruise hands-free driving system, four-wheel steering and CrabWalk, which allows drivers to move the vehicle at an angle without changing the direction the SUV is facing. Preorders for the pickup and SUV alike are now open on the GMC website. Tune in Monday, April 5th when more details on the Hummer EV's features and functions are released.