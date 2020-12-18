GoPro's updated remote can control five cameras at a time

GoPro has unveiled a new wireless remote along with firmware updates that bring new features and performance improvements to the Hero 9 Black, Hero 8 Black and Max cameras. Simply called The Remote, the keyfob-sized device is rugged and waterproof to 16 feet. It can control camera features like power, modes and recording for up to five cameras over a range of around 200 feet. It features big glove-friendly buttons and a black & white status display.

It can be attached to your wrist or other things like handlebars and steering wheels, and let you remotely operate GoPro’s Hero 9 Black, Hero 8 Black or Max, as long as it’s within a 200 foot radius. The new Remote replaces the Smart Remote, which can still be found on GoPro’s website for older cameras dating back to the Hero 5.