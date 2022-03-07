'God of War' is rumored to be getting a TV series adaptation

"Boy, sit down and listen to this rumor."
God of War
Sony / Santa Monica Studio

Amazon Studios and Sony’s PlayStation Productions unit are in talks to produce a live-action TV series adaptation of God of War, according to Deadline. The outlet reports that Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby, best known for their work on The Expanse and Children of Men, are involved in the project. Beyond those details, Deadline didn’t have much other information to share about the adaption and both Sony and Amazon declined to comment on the outlet’s reporting.

God of War is one of Sony’s longest-running franchises, spanning seven mainline games across four consoles. The most recent entry in the series was 2018’s God of War, which acted as a soft reboot of the franchise by introducing players to Atreus, the son of protagonist Kratos, and the pantheon of Norse gods. The sequel to God of War is currently in development at Santa Monica Studio and is expected to come out sometime this year.

If the report is accurate, it would be the fourth gaming property to get the film and or television treatment from Sony’s recently established PlayStation Productions unit. The division currently has three projects officially underway. Most notably, it’s working with HBO to produce a TV series based on Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us that will star Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey and Nick Offerman. It’s also working on a Ghost of Tsushima movie and a Twisted Metal series that will stream on Peacock.

