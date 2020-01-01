GoDaddy phishing 'test' teased employees with a fake holiday bonus

They were promised a $650 holiday bonus from their company. It wasn’t an act of corporate goodwill, though, but a particularly tone deaf phishing test. And instead of extra cash, those who failed were assigned extra work.

That’s what happened to around 500 employees at GoDaddy, Arizona’s Copper Courier reported. The company reportedly sent its workers an email earlier this month promising the one-time payouts to “show our appreciation” for “a record year for GoDaddy.” The messages asked employees to reply with details about their location and other information in order to receive their payments.