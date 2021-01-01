Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Fred Prouser / reuters

Netflix kicks off award season with 42 Golden Globe nominations

Other streaming services overall made out well, too.
Devindra Hardawar, @devindra
24m ago
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association's new Golden Globe statuettes are shown during a news conference in Beverly Hills, California January 6, 2009. The new statuette features a facelift to the metal top and a new marble type. The Golden Globe Awards will be held January 11 in Beverly Hills. REUTERS/Fred Prouser (UNITED STATES)
Unsurprisingly, Netflix has taken the lead when it comes to nominations for the 78th Golden Globe Awards, just like last year. The streaming service racked up 22 film and 20 television nominations, led by popular titles like Mank, The Trial of the Chicago 7 and The Crown. Those numbers are also far ahead of the number two spots in those categories: Amazon Studios garnered a respectable 7 film nominations, while HBO, once the premiere network for glossy TV, scored 7 television nominations.

While you could chalk up Netflix’s success to our pandemic-driven life over the past year, when many people were stuck at home with streaming content as the only respite from an increasingly dire world, it’s also in line with what we’ve been seeing over the last few years. Netflix, and streaming services in general, have increasingly chipped away at traditional studios. That’s particularly true when it comes to television: this year Hulu also scored third place with 6 nominations.

Apple TV+ still lags behind the streaming competition, with two nominations for Ted Lasso and Wolfwalkers, as well as a best actor nod for Lasso star Jason Sudeikis. Last year, Apple only received nominations around The Morning Show. What’s surprising this year is that even smaller streaming services are getting some recognition: The AMC Shudder exclusive, La Llorna, received a nomination for best foreign language film.

Like most major celebrations over the past year, the 78th Golden Globes will be a mostly remote affair. The show will air on NBC on February 28th, starting at 8PM ET. It’ll be co-hosted by regulars Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, who will be broadcasting from New York City and LA, respectively.

In this article: The Trial of the Chiacgo 7, goldenglobes2021, The Crown, Netflix, Mank, golden globes, Amazon Studios, news, entertainment
