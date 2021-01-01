Netflix kicks off award season with 42 Golden Globe nominations

Unsurprisingly, Netflix has taken the lead when it comes to nominations for the 78th Golden Globe Awards, just like last year. The streaming service racked up 22 film and 20 television nominations, led by popular titles like Mank, The Trial of the Chicago 7 and The Crown. Those numbers are also far ahead of the number two spots in those categories: Amazon Studios garnered a respectable 7 film nominations, while HBO, once the premiere network for glossy TV, scored 7 television nominations.

While you could chalk up Netflix’s success to our pandemic-driven life over the past year, when many people were stuck at home with streaming content as the only respite from an increasingly dire world, it’s also in line with what we’ve been seeing over the last few years. Netflix, and streaming services in general, have increasingly chipped away at traditional studios. That’s particularly true when it comes to television: this year Hulu also scored third place with 6 nominations.