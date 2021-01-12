GoodMaps Explore aims to bring step-by-step navigation to indoor spaces

GoodMaps Explore provides on-demand, reactive mobile navigation for people who are blind or visually impaired, and developers are working to tackle a region that Google Maps has long ignored: indoor spaces.
In outdoor mode, GoodMaps Explore reads aloud cardinal directions, streets and points of interest depending on where the user’s mobile device is pointing at any given time. With a shake of the phone, users can hear a snapshot of their current location and direction, and also gather information about the nearest rooms, streets, businesses and landmarks.