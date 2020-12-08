Google's Look to Speak lets users pick phrases with their eyes

Google's latest accessibility app could help people with motor and speech impairments to communicate. Look to Speak includes a number of phrases that users can select with their eyes. The app is now available on devices running Android 9.0 or above, along with Android One.

Users can look left or right to navigate the app and select from a list of customizable phrases, which are read aloud. Look to Speak uses a device's front-facing camera to track where the user is looking. The device should be mounted a little below eye level — there's a guide in the experimental app to help you set it up properly.