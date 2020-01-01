Latest in Gear

Image credit: Smith Collection/Gado via Getty Images

WSJ: Google will 'likely' face antitrust lawsuits later this year

The Department of Justice and state AGs are looking into its advertising business.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
30m ago
Logo with signage in front of Building 44, which houses employees working on the Android mobile phone operating system, at the Googleplex, headquarters of Google Inc in the Silicon Valley town of Mountain View, California, April 7, 2017. (Photo via Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images).
For nearly a year there have been reports about the Justice Department investigating Google for antitrust violations when it comes to search and advertising. Now, the Wall Street Journal reports it’s “likely” that the DoJ and state attorneys general will bring antitrust lawsuits against Google later this year, possibly by the summer.

The specifics of the possible cases are unclear, including whether the states will join a federal complaint or file lawsuits of their own. Last July the DoJ revealed plans to review “market-leading online platforms” like Google, Facebook, Apple and others, while a number of state attorneys announced their investigations last fall.

Google, antitrust, Department of Justice
