WSJ: Google will 'likely' face antitrust lawsuits later this year

For nearly a year there have been reports about the Justice Department investigating Google for antitrust violations when it comes to search and advertising. Now, the Wall Street Journal reports it’s “likely” that the DoJ and state attorneys general will bring antitrust lawsuits against Google later this year, possibly by the summer.

The specifics of the possible cases are unclear, including whether the states will join a federal complaint or file lawsuits of their own. Last July the DoJ revealed plans to review “market-leading online platforms” like Google, Facebook, Apple and others, while a number of state attorneys announced their investigations last fall.