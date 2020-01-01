Google adds new word and puzzle games to smart displays

Google is adding new games to Assistant-enabled smart displays like the Nest Hub to give people something new to play in time for the holidays. The additions fit broadly into three categories. In the first one, you’ll find word games like Voice Quest. Here you’ll play as a mage that casts spells using synonyms. In another new experience called Game of Words you’ll have six letters with which you need to make as many words as possible. The longer the word, the more points you’ll earn. You can even compete against other players if you feel up for the challenge. It’s all pretty basic and nerdy stuff, but some are sure to get a kick out of it.

In the second category, you’ll find puzzle games like Daily Brain Trainer. Google says this one will keep your mind sharp with quick challenges that will test your memory, reaction times and pattern matching skills. Lastly, there’s a virtual pet category where you’ll find a game called Hey Fish. This one lets you create a virtual fishbowl where you’ll take care of all the fish that live in it. Hello Kitty fans can look forward to the mascot gracing their smart display soon. These games should appeal to kids and families.