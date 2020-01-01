Latest in Gear

Google adds new word and puzzle games to smart displays

Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago
Google is adding new games to Assistant-enabled smart displays like the Nest Hub to give people something new to play in time for the holidays. The additions fit broadly into three categories. In the first one, you’ll find word games like Voice Quest. Here you’ll play as a mage that casts spells using synonyms. In another new experience called Game of Words you’ll have six letters with which you need to make as many words as possible. The longer the word, the more points you’ll earn. You can even compete against other players if you feel up for the challenge. It’s all pretty basic and nerdy stuff, but some are sure to get a kick out of it. 

In the second category, you’ll find puzzle games like Daily Brain Trainer. Google says this one will keep your mind sharp with quick challenges that will test your memory, reaction times and pattern matching skills. Lastly, there’s a virtual pet category where you’ll find a game called Hey Fish. This one lets you create a virtual fishbowl where you’ll take care of all the fish that live in it. Hello Kitty fans can look forward to the mascot gracing their smart display soon. These games should appeal to kids and families.

With so many new gaming experiences making their way to Assistant-enabled smart displays, Google has redesigned the Games Lobby. It will highlight games you’ve recently played, as well as ones that are currently popular and that the company thinks you should check out. That should make it easier to find something new to play. While not as significant of an update as some of the other ones Google has pushed out recently, those who already use their smart display to play games will undoubtedly appreciate some added variety.

In this article: Google, Google Assistant, smart display, video games, Nest Hub, nest hub max, gear, gaming
