Google expands Assistant accessibility tools with new speech integration

One thing that makes voice-activated helpers like Google Assistant so powerful is that you don’t need to interact with a visual software interface to get the most out of its functionality. For those who have trouble seeing or don’t have fine motor control, the fact they can use their voice to communicate with Assistant means they can get just as much out of the software as anyone else. But not everyone can speak easily.

So to make Assistant even more accessible, Google is partnering with Tobii Dynavox. The company makes software and devices designed to help those with speech and language disabilities. Tobii Dynavox is integrating Assistant into its Snap Core First app. The software allows those with language impediments to communicate by interacting with a set of preconfigured tiles that they can activate by tapping or gazing at with their eye.