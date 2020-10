Google is adding two more English-speaking voices to Assistant. It used an updated prosody model to make them sound more natural than other Assistant voices. Developers can now start using them in their existing Actions. Here's a quick example of one of them sounds:

Meanwhile, in early 2021, Google will roll out CVC entry as a payment authorization option on smart displays. You’ll be able to confirm payments by punching in the verification code printed on the back of your credit card.