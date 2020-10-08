Google Assistant finally works with some third-party apps

Before today, if you ask Siri or the Google Assistant to “check the news on Twitter,” you’ll either be shown the @CHEK_News account on the Twitter website or articles about the social network on Apple News. For Android users, voice commands are about to get a lot smarter. Google just announced that the Assistant will be able to search and control your third-party apps when you ask it to. So when you ask for the news on Twitter, you’ll see the latest trending tweets instead of a random account.
This isn’t available to every single Android app out there just yet. Google said Assistant will work with the top 30 apps on the Play Store, with support for more coming soon. The apps will have to be already installed on your phone for the Assistant to be able to pull up results directly within them. I asked it to send a message on Twitter, and the Assistant brought up the app’s compose page, letting me select my recipient.