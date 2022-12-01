Sponsored Links

Google Search saw its highest traffic ever during the World Cup 2022 Final

It became a hub for the most popular sporting final on the planet.
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Final Qatar 2022 - Fans in Buenos Aires - Buenos Aires, Argentina - December 18, 2022 Argentina fans celebrate winning the World Cup at the Obelisk with an image of Lionel Messi REUTERS/Mariana Nedelcu TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Mariana Nedelcu / reuters
Steve Dent
Steve Dent|@stevetdent|December 19, 2022 6:35 AM

Google Search recorded the highest traffic in its 25-year history during the FIFA World Cup yesterday, CEO Sundar Pichai tweeted. Google effectively became an information hub for the final, a strong contender for the best in FIFA men's history. With records already smashed for group stage and Round of 16 matches, it's also likely to be the most watched final in history once figures are released. 

With updated Search features released ahead of the World Cup, Google made it easier for users to keep up with the action. Searching "World Cup" showed a dedicated section at the top with a list of upcoming matches, for instance, including dates and local times. You could also set up notifications on mobile for specific teams by tapping the bell icon and choosing the squad you wanted to follow.

It was also aided by the nail-biting action and strong storylines. Those include Lionel Messi finally getting his World Cup, Kylian Mbappe's legendary performance, France's late second-half comeback, an incredible extra time with two goals scored and a nerve-wracking shootout. All of that was capped by the celebrations and outpouring of emotions by players and fans alike. 

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
Google Search saw its highest traffic ever during the World Cup 2022 Final
news
gear
world cup
google search
Google
Sundar Pichai
search
soccer
FIFA