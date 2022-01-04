Google honors Betty White with a tribute on her 100th birthday

The actor passed away at the end of 2021.
Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic|01.17.22
@igorbonifacic

Sponsored Links

Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic
@igorbonifacic
January 17th, 2022
In this article: news, internet, Google, entertainment, web, Betty White
Mourners gather around the Hollywood Walk of Fame star of actor Betty White, who died at the age of 99, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., December 31, 2021. REUTERS/David Swanson
David Swanson / reuters

Were she still alive, Betty White would be celebrating her 100th birthday today. In honor of that occasion, Google is celebrating the actor's life. Type White's full name into the company's search engine and you'll be treated to a special graphic. "Thank you for being a friend," the tribute reads, referencing White's most famous role, as rose petals fall from the top of the screen. White passed away of natural causes at the age of 99 on December 31st. White's decades-long career was full of highlights that included starring roles on popular sitcoms like The Mary Tyler Moore Show and The Golden Girls. In 2010, she also hosted Saturday Night Live at the age of 88.  

Betty White
Google

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget