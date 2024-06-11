Google brings Gemini Nano to more Pixel devices and enhances Recorder summaries

Google is bringing some new and upgraded features to its hardware lineup as part of the June Pixel feature drop. The update will start rolling out today to all supported Pixel phones, tablets and smartwatches.

First of all, Google is expanding access to its Gemini Nano generative AI model , which will now be available on Pixel 8 and Pixel 8a . Until now, it's only been present on the Pixel 8 Pro. At the outset, the model will be available as a developer option on Pixel 8 and 8a and this can be enabled through the device settings.

The Recorder app is getting an AI-powered boost too. Google says you'll get more detailed summaries of recordings on Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 8a compared with earlier versions of the app. Speaker labels will be applied if you have a Pixel 6 or newer, and there's the option to export transcripts to text files and Google Docs.

Handily, you'll now be able to connect a Pixel 8a, Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro to an external display via USB-C to view videos and photos on a larger screen. On the Pixel Fold and sixth-gen and later Pro Pixels, you'll be able to choose which lens to use while taking photos.

Meanwhile, Pixel 6 and newer models will support reverse phone number lookup directly from the call log. Those devices and Pixel Tablet will also be able to "automatically identify the best moment from your photo in HDR+ with just a single shutter press," Google says, which will seemingly make it easier to take a snap of your smiling face when it's in focus.

Pixel Watch is getting some updates too, including car crash detection on the second-gen model. If your wearable detects that you may have been in a severe car accident, it will ask if you're okay. If you don't respond or you need help, it can contact emergency services for you. The feature will also notify your contacts and provide them with your real-time location. Other updates include fall detection improvements and PayPal access via Google Wallet on both generations of the Pixel Watch.

Google says there will be easier access to the Google Home App on devices running Wear OS 3 and above too. You'll be able to access and control a smart home device from your watch face, for instance, and access favorite devices with a swipe. The Google Home Favorites widget is coming to phones and tablets running Android 12 and later too.

Last but not least, when a Pixel Tablet is docked in hub mode, it can receive richer notifications from a Nest doorbell. You'll be able to see who's at the door, chat with them via two-way talk or send a quick response.