Google makes it easier to try Chrome's experimental features

Test versions of Chrome sometimes pack experimental features, but you almost wouldn’t know it when you frequently have to enable obscure settings flags to use them. It might soon be much easier, however. Ghacks and Android Police have learned that Chrome Canary 89 includes a Chrome Labs feature that offers quick access to experimental features. If you want to access a reading list or tab search, you just have to click a beaker icon, toggle the experiment from a drop-down menu and restart the browser.

You currently have to enable Chrome Labs through its own flag (visit “chrome://flags/” in the address bar and search for “Chrome Labs”). It’s not certain if this will be limited to Canary or will reach more polished versions in time.