Latest in Gear

Image credit: Engadget

Chrome will soon group tabs together to save pack rats from themselves

The browser will allow you to customize groups using names and colors.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
11m ago
Comments
3 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Google Chrome
Engadget

Google is introducing a new feature to Chrome that will have you asking how you lived without it before. Starting with the next version of the company's browser, which the search giant will begin rolling out next week, you'll be able to organize tabs together into customizable groups.

Google Chrome Tab Groups
Google

The feature works almost exactly as you might imagine. To start sorting your tabs, right-click on a single one and press the "Add Tab to Group" option. When you create a new group, you can assign it a name and color to make it easily identifiable. If you feel like moving a tab to a different group afterward, you can do so by dragging and dropping it. Better yet, anytime you close and reopen Chrome, your groupings will load up automatically.

As the company points out, both tab minimalists and hoarders (you know who you are) should appreciate the ability to bring order to their browser’s top bar.

Google plans to release tab groups to Chrome OS, Windows, Mac and Linux users "slowly" to ensure Chrome's stability and performance don't take a hit. In the meantime, you can pin tabs to save space and create at least some semblance of tidiness. If you're the impatient type, you can start using the feature right now by updating to the latest beta version. If the functionality isn't available immediately, you may need to restart your browser.

In this article: Google, Google Chrome, Chrome, internet, personal computing, browser, tab groups, chrome beta, Chrome OS, Windows, Linux, macOS, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
3 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Epic Games teases its new, nearly-photorealistic Unreal Engine 5

Epic Games teases its new, nearly-photorealistic Unreal Engine 5

View
The Morning After: There's a new $500 'flagship killer' smartphone

The Morning After: There's a new $500 'flagship killer' smartphone

View
Dell’s modern design comes to the XPS 15 and revived XPS 17

Dell’s modern design comes to the XPS 15 and revived XPS 17

View
Amazon's latest Fire HD 8 tablets boast sleeker looks and wireless charging

Amazon's latest Fire HD 8 tablets boast sleeker looks and wireless charging

View
The best wireless headphones you can buy right now

The best wireless headphones you can buy right now

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr