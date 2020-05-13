Chrome will soon group tabs together to save pack rats from themselves

Google is introducing a new feature to Chrome that will have you asking how you lived without it before. Starting with the next version of the company's browser, which the search giant will begin rolling out next week, you'll be able to organize tabs together into customizable groups.

The feature works almost exactly as you might imagine. To start sorting your tabs, right-click on a single one and press the "Add Tab to Group" option. When you create a new group, you can assign it a name and color to make it easily identifiable. If you feel like moving a tab to a different group afterward, you can do so by dragging and dropping it. Better yet, anytime you close and reopen Chrome, your groupings will load up automatically.