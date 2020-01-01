Latest in Gear

Image credit: Chesnot via Getty Images

Google server problems took out Gmail and other services briefly

At about 9PM ET, Gmail and other services went down, but not for everyone.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago
PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 23: In this photo illustration, the logos of the applications, Gmail, Chrome, Google Maps, You Tube, Google photos and Google are displayed on the screen of a tablet on October 23, 2018 in Paris, France. After being fined 4.3 billion euros last June for a dominant position in research with its Android mobile operating system, Google has decided to comply by charging for its applications and the Play Store to manufacturers who want to sell their mobile devices in Europe and this without integrating Google Search and Google Chrome. From October 29, Google will implement a fairly complex license system for manufacturers who sell Android-powered mobile devices in Europe and want to install the Play Store and its other applications. (Photo Illustration by Chesnot/Getty Images)
It feels unusual to see internet problems that aren’t related to someone trying to pre-order gaming equipment, but this evening users on the East and West coasts of the US experienced issues accessing Google services like Gmail, Google Docs, and even YouTube.

As noted on trackers like DownDetector, the issue seemed to peak at about 9PM ET. Eventually Google’s server status updated to note the issue, and said it was resolved fully by around 10 PM. In a statement to Engadget, a Google Cloud spokesperson said “We experienced a short service disruption affecting several products including G Suite, and are now recovering.”

Urs Hölzle, the Senior Vice President for Technical Infrastructure at Google offered more detail in a tweet that was even retweeted by Google CEO Sundar Pichai. According to Hölzle, “A pool of servers that route traffic to application backends crashed, and users on that particular pool experienced the outage.” If you didn’t notice any disruption, then it’s because you weren’t connected to those particular servers, even as those who were experienced problems trying to turn in online homework, access their messages or get work done.

In this article: Google, Gmail, G Suite, google cloud, outage, news, gear
