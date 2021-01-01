Latest in Gear

Image credit: Google

Google is shutting down Cloud Print this week

On January 1st, Cloud Print turns into a pumpkin.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago
Cloud Print
Google

In a few short days, Google will officially shutdown Cloud Print. We knew this day was coming since 2019, but now that it’s finally here, consider this a friendly reminder. For most people, chances are the shutdown won’t be anything more than a minor inconvenience when they discover Cloud Print is still their default printing option. You can avoid that surprise today by checking your print settings in apps like Chrome

Google launched Cloud Print in 2010 as a way to make it easier for people with Chrome OS devices to print their documents. It came at a time when printer support in Chrome OS was lackluster. In 2017, however, the company added a native printing option. It allows you to connect your Chrome OS device to any compatible printer on your network, without the need for a Cloud connection. 

If you want to honor Cloud Print before it joins the Google graveyard, why not print this article and read it one more time?

In this article: Google, Cloud Print, Chrome OS, internet, gear
