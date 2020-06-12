Google countersues Sonos for smart speaker patent infringement

In the latest move of a heated smart speaker legal battle, Google has countersued Sonos, claiming the smart speaker company infringed its patents, Bloomberg has reported. The fight erupted in January this year when Sonos sued Google for alleged patent infringement after the companies had collaborated for several years. Sonos claimed that Google gained knowledge of its technology when they worked together and used that information to develop its own smart speaker line.

In return, Google said that Sonos made “false claims” about the shared work and alleged that Sonos is using Google’s search, software, networking, audio processing and other technology without paying a license fee. “While Google rarely sues other companies for patent infringement, it must assert its intellectual property rights here,” Google wrote in the complaint.