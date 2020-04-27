Google admits its diabetic blindness AI fell short in real-life tests

The nurses in Thailand often had to scan dozens of patients as quickly as they could in poor lighting conditions. As a result, the AI rejected over a fifth of the images, and the patients were then told to come back. That’s a lot to ask from people who may not be able to take another day off work or don’t have an easy way to go back to the clinic.

In addition, the research team struggled with poor internet connection and internet outages. Under ideal conditions, the algorithm can come up with a result in seconds to minutes. But in Thailand, it took the team 60 to 90 seconds to upload each image, slowing down the process and limiting the number of patients that can be screened in a day.

Google admits in the study’s announcement that it has a lot of work to do. It still has to “study and incorporate real-life evaluations” before the AI can be widely deployed. The company added in its paper: