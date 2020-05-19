Latest in Gear

Image credit: Ben Gabbe via Getty Images

Google will restrict advertisers targeting ads for jobs, housing and credit

Ads for housing, jobs and credit cannot be targeted based on gender or location.
Daniel Cooper, @danielwcooper
32m ago
Comments
14 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 19: The Google offices in NYC are closed during the COVID-19 pandemic on May 19, 2020 in New York City. COVID-19 has spread to most countries around the world, claiming over 323,000 lives with infections of over 4.9 million people. (Photo by Ben Gabbe/Getty Images)
Ben Gabbe via Getty Images

Like many ad platforms, Google lets businesses target their spend towards people who are in their desired customer base. That’s smart and efficient if you sell a niche product to a small group of folks, but it’s a tool that can be open to abuse. Google has announced that it is changing its policies to block businesses from posting targeted ads for jobs, housing, and credit.

In a blog post, Google’s Scott Spencer says that the company has been working with the US Department of Housing and Urban Development. The change will mean that “impacted employment, housing and credit advertisers” will not be able to target ads based on “gender, age, parental status, marital status or address.” This, it’s hoped, will reduce the opportunities for businesses to discriminate against its potential customers.

Ad targeting at Google already expressly prohibits -- as per federal law -- targeting these ads on the basis of race, religion, ethnicity, sexual origin, national origin or disability. By widening the scope to include things like zip codes, it should reduce the ability for banks to engage in redlining. That’s the practice of indirectly discriminating based not on individual characteristics, but the communities they live in.

Last year, Facebook was charged with violating the Fair Housing Act both by the National Fair Housing Alliance (which was settled) and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The site was accused of enabling discrimination by allowing landlords and real estate brokers to target ads. Specifically, by blocking ads to people who were non-Christian, had an interest in “Hispanic culture” and working parents.

In this article: Google, Facebook, Ben Carson, Redlining, Fair House Act, Discrimination, Ads, Scott Spencer, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
14 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

View
This is the PlayStation 5

This is the PlayStation 5

View
PlayStation 5 Digital Edition loses the disc drive

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition loses the disc drive

View
Bethesda reveals gameplay for its 'Ghostwire: Tokyo' supernatural thriller

Bethesda reveals gameplay for its 'Ghostwire: Tokyo' supernatural thriller

View
PlayStation 5 accessories include a camera and '3D' headphones

PlayStation 5 accessories include a camera and '3D' headphones

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr