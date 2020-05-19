Google will restrict advertisers targeting ads for jobs, housing and credit

Like many ad platforms, Google lets businesses target their spend towards people who are in their desired customer base. That’s smart and efficient if you sell a niche product to a small group of folks, but it’s a tool that can be open to abuse. Google has announced that it is changing its policies to block businesses from posting targeted ads for jobs, housing, and credit.

In a blog post, Google’s Scott Spencer says that the company has been working with the US Department of Housing and Urban Development. The change will mean that “impacted employment, housing and credit advertisers” will not be able to target ads based on “gender, age, parental status, marital status or address.” This, it’s hoped, will reduce the opportunities for businesses to discriminate against its potential customers.