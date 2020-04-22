Latest in Gear

Image credit: Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images

Google Drive flaw may let attackers fool you into installing malware

It hasn't been addressed so far.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
2h ago
Comments
119 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

BERLIN, GERMANY - APRIL 22: The logo of the filehosting service Google Drive is shown on the display of a smartphone on April 22, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)
Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images

Google Drive may have a way for hackers to trick you into installing rogue code. System administrator A. Nikoci has told The Hacker News about a flaw in Drive’s “manage versions” feature that could let attackers swap a legitimate file with malware. The cloud storage service reportedly doesn’t check to see if a file is of the same type, or even enforce the same extension. An innocuous cat photo may be a program in disguise.

The online preview doesn’t hint at any changes or raise alarms, so you might not know there’s a problematic file until you’ve already installed it. Chrome seems to “implicitly trust” the Drive downloads even when other antivirus programs detect something amiss.

The approach could be used for spear phishing attacks that trick users into compromising their systems. You might get a notification of a document update and grab the file without realizing the threat.

Nikoci said he notified Google about the issue, but that it was still unpatched as of August 22nd. We’ve asked Google for comment.

This would mainly be useful for attacking companies that rely on Google Drive for sharing documents, but that’s increasingly common. The description also suggests that this would require a significant change to Drive’s version control. For now, the best solutions may be to use antivirus software and be wary of Google Drive file update alerts, especially if you weren’t expecting them.

In this article: Google, Google Drive, internet, security, Cloud, cloud storage, vulnerability, storage, spear phishing, phishing, video, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
119 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The 5G BlackBerry could be 'the most American-made phone out there'

The 5G BlackBerry could be 'the most American-made phone out there'

View
Nintendo Switch games are up to 50 percent off in eShop sale

Nintendo Switch games are up to 50 percent off in eShop sale

View
Windows 10 can run apps from your Samsung phone

Windows 10 can run apps from your Samsung phone

View
Google Maps is tracking the spread of America's wildfires hour by hour

Google Maps is tracking the spread of America's wildfires hour by hour

View
A typo created a 212-story monolith in ‘Microsoft Flight Simulator’

A typo created a 212-story monolith in ‘Microsoft Flight Simulator’

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr