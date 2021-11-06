Google is testing an easier way to search for files in Drive

If you use Google Drive frequently, there’s a good chance the included search tool has not been helpful to you at times. Simply typing in what you might think will lead you to the file you’re looking for can instead generate overly broad results that don’t go anywhere. Drawing inspiration from Gmail , Google hopes to fix that problem by introducing a new set of filters below the search bar that allow users to quickly and easily refine any query. As you can see from the GIF the company shared, you can limit results by file type, modification date, location and more.

