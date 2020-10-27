Google will temporarily ban election ads after polls close

The presidential election is just a week away and the outcome may not be clear for a while amid an enormous surge in mail-in voting. To help reduce confusion and the spread of misinformation about the results, Google will temporarily ban all election-related ads as soon as the polls close. Facebook announced a similar measure earlier this month.

Google will block all ads that reference the election, candidates or the results. Although it didn't say how long the ban will last, the Washington Post reported it would last at least a week. Google is enforcing the measure under its Sensitive Events policy "to limit the potential for ads to increase confusion post-election.”