Google says it offset all of the emissions it has ever generated

As of today, Google has eliminated its entire “carbon legacy.” By that, the company means it has purchased high-quality carbon offsets to match all of the emissions ever produced by its data centers and campuses. That includes the emissions generated before Google became carbon neutral in 2007. The company says it’s the first in the world to eliminate its carbon legacy.
Carbon offsets are credits for renewable energy that are meant to compensate for emissions made elsewhere. While those credits support renewable energy, they only go so far. Not creating emissions at all would be more ideal. Going forward, Google says it wants to use all carbon-free energy in its data centers and campuses worldwide by 2030.