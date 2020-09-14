Google says it offset all of the emissions it has ever generated

“This is far more challenging than the traditional approach of matching energy usage with renewable energy,” Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai wrote in a blog post.

As of today, Google is the 1st major company to eliminate our entire carbon legacy, including before we became carbon neutral in 2007. We’re also proud that by 2030, we aim to operate on 24/7 carbon-free energy in our data centers & campuses worldwide. https://t.co/j9HlkWrB2X — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) September 14, 2020

If Google can pull it off, every email you send through Gmail, every route you take using Google Maps and every YouTube video you watch will be powered by clean energy. To get there, Google will pair wind and solar power sources together, increase its use of battery storage and use AI to optimize its electricity demand forecasting.

The company also plans to bring five gigawatts of carbon-free energy to its key manufacturing regions by 2030. That will be the equivalent of taking more than one million cars off the road each year. By 2030, it also wants to help more than 500 cities and local governments around the globe reduce one gigaton of carbon emissions annually, and it’s helping commercial building and data center owners use AI to reduce energy use.