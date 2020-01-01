Google AI team demands changes after Dr. Timnit Gebru's departure

Two weeks after the departure of AI researcher Dr. Timnit Gebru, Google’s Ethical AI team has issued a list of demands to its management. In a letter obtained by NBC News and Bloomberg, the division calls for the removal of Megan Kacholia, vice president of engineering at Google, from the group’s reporting structure. “We have lost trust in her as a leader,” the team says of Kacholia, according to Bloomberg.
The team also calls for Google to bring back Gebru “at a higher level” than the one she had before her departure. They also asked that Kacholia and AI Chief Jeff Dean apologize to Gebru over their handling of the situation and that Google put in place a racial literacy training program for management.